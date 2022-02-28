Hunt for Wigan borough burglary fugitive
Police are appealing for help in tracing a Wigan borough man linked to a crime.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:07 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:10 am
Jimmy Hoofe, 35, is wanted in connection with a burglary, although officers have not specified when and where the alleged offence took place.
The suspect is said to have links with the Leigh and wider Wigan area.
Anyone with information regarding Mr Hoofe's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225 or gmp.police.uk.
