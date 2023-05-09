Police were called to reports that a dark blue BMW X5 had been in a collision with a black Audi outside Warrington bus station at around 2pm on Friday.

The Audi drove away and its charred remains were later found in Leigh.

It has since been established that it followed the BMW from the Fearnhead area of Warrington and had deliberately rammed the vehicle.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Several other vehicles were also damaged as the Audi travelled towards the town centre.

Det Insp Alison White said: “I would like to reassure residents that this is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to the general public.

“While there were no reports of any serious injuries, the consequences could have been far worse and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the people responsible.

“As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident in Horsemarket Street.

“We’re also keen to hear from who believes they witnessed the two vehicles travelling from Fearnhead to Warrington town centre. The same goes for anyone with any dashcam or video footage.

“The vehicles are believed to have travelled along a number of busy roads, including Winwick Road, Smith Drive, Hilden Island and Horsemarket Street.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact the team here at Warrington on 101 quoting IML 1539365.”