News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Burnt-out car involved in 'deliberate' crash found in Wigan borough

A car used to damage a number of vehicles has been found burnt-out in Wigan borough.

By Sian Jones
Published 9th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to reports that a dark blue BMW X5 had been in a collision with a black Audi outside Warrington bus station at around 2pm on Friday.

The Audi drove away and its charred remains were later found in Leigh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has since been established that it followed the BMW from the Fearnhead area of Warrington and had deliberately rammed the vehicle.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forwardPolice are appealing for anyone with information to come forward
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward
Most Popular
Read More
Inquest hears tragic case of Wigan dad whose body was found at the same spot whe...

Several other vehicles were also damaged as the Audi travelled towards the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Det Insp Alison White said: “I would like to reassure residents that this is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to the general public.

“While there were no reports of any serious injuries, the consequences could have been far worse and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the people responsible.

“As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident in Horsemarket Street.

“We’re also keen to hear from who believes they witnessed the two vehicles travelling from Fearnhead to Warrington town centre. The same goes for anyone with any dashcam or video footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The vehicles are believed to have travelled along a number of busy roads, including Winwick Road, Smith Drive, Hilden Island and Horsemarket Street.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact the team here at Warrington on 101 quoting IML 1539365.”

Information can also be reported online or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.