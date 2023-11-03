Call the police straightaway if you see this Wigan man or know where he is
Police made a public appeal for help in tracing a Wigan man wanted for assault.
Dale Stanley, 29, is wanted for assault in Atherton. He is known to have links to the Leigh and St Helens areas.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said anyone with information should call 0161 856 3622, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111