Callous Wigan thief admits to stealing a collection tin for a charity that helps terminally ill children

A homeless 21-year-old has admitted to stealing a collection box for a charity that helps children with life-threatening conditions.

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Christopher Kelly, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to snatching the When You Wish Upon A Star charity box at Wigan North Western railway's station's Express Cafe on March 17 last year.

The hearing was told that it was not known how much money was inside at the time.

Christopher Kelly will be dealt with by a Crown Court judge after admitting he stole a charity box from Wigan's North Western station
Kelly was committed to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, for sentencing on Friday April 28, before which he has been remanded into custody.