Callous Wigan thief admits to stealing a collection tin for a charity that helps terminally ill children

Christopher Kelly, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to snatching the When You Wish Upon A Star charity box at Wigan North Western railway's station's Express Cafe on March 17 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told that it was not known how much money was inside at the time.

Christopher Kelly will be dealt with by a Crown Court judge after admitting he stole a charity box from Wigan's North Western station