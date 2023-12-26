Nine people were arrested as part of a month-long crackdown on crime in Wigan.

Cash, drugs and a firearm were seized after seven warrants were carried out in the Platt Bridge area, targeting drugs and stolen property.

So far, police have recovered several stolen motorbikes, quad bikes, cars, caravans, power tools and gardening equipment, and work is now ongoing to reunite them with their rightful owners.

One of the cannabis farms in Wigan discovered by police during the month-long crackdown

The operation was in response to community concerns around anti-social behaviour, with the district Neighbourhood Crime Team working closely with local neighbourhood officers and partners to collect and develop intelligence, which led to the warrants.

As a result of this activity and increased presence in the area, police said there has been a decrease in serious acquisitive crime, notably burglary, theft, and vehicle crime.

Inspector Crosthwaite from GMP Wigan district said: “We wanted to carry out this activity before Christmas because we understand the sentimental value these items can hold, bus also how intrusive it can feel to be a victim of burglary.

“We heard from partners and members in the community that they had serious concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area, and this action is in response to that. Community intelligence plays a huge role in our operations, so I’d encourage the public to keep talking to us, keep sharing your concerns and information so that we can act upon it.”