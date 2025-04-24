Cannabis plants found and man arrested after police raid Wigan house

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Police uncovered a “crop of well-tended cannabis plants” when they raided a house in Wigan.

Officers forced their way into a property in Hindley on Wednesday morning in an investigation into drugs offences.

They found the plants and arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

A police spokesman said: “This morning officers from the Hindley Neighbourhood Team, with support from the Wigan Tutor Unit and West Leigh Neighbourhood officers, executed a search warrant at an address in Hindley after intelligence reports were received suggesting the house was being used for the cultivation of cannabis.

Cannabis plants found at a house in Hindley

"Using a big red key, officers gained entry to the property and discovered a crop of well-tended cannabis plants. A green-fingered male found within the address was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody. The plants have all been seized and destroyed.

“The Hindley Neighbourhood Team is committed to taking robust, positive action on all information we receive from the community regarding drug supply and the anti-social behaviour associated with drug abuse.”

Information can be passed to the police by calling 101 or via its website. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or go to its website.

