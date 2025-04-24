Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police uncovered a “crop of well-tended cannabis plants” when they raided a house in Wigan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers forced their way into a property in Hindley on Wednesday morning in an investigation into drugs offences.

They found the plants and arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “This morning officers from the Hindley Neighbourhood Team, with support from the Wigan Tutor Unit and West Leigh Neighbourhood officers, executed a search warrant at an address in Hindley after intelligence reports were received suggesting the house was being used for the cultivation of cannabis.

Cannabis plants found at a house in Hindley

"Using a big red key, officers gained entry to the property and discovered a crop of well-tended cannabis plants. A green-fingered male found within the address was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody. The plants have all been seized and destroyed.

“The Hindley Neighbourhood Team is committed to taking robust, positive action on all information we receive from the community regarding drug supply and the anti-social behaviour associated with drug abuse.”

Information can be passed to the police by calling 101 or via its website. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or go to its website.