Cannabis suppliers sentencing delayed
The sentencing of two cannabis suppliers has been delayed by a further eight months.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:21 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:22 am
Bethany Twist, 21, of Devon Street, Leigh and Adam Guy, 23, of Turner Street, Leigh, who have already pleaded guilty before Wigan magistrates to supplying Class B drugs were to have been sentenced in July at Bolton Crown Court but after it was postponed to September, it has now been adjourned until May 31 next year following a trial involving Robbie Arnold, 22, and Neil Arnold, 49, both of Suffolk Grove, Leigh, who are facing drug charges.
