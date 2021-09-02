Cannabis suppliers sentencing delayed

The sentencing of two cannabis suppliers has been delayed by a further eight months.

By Post reporter
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:21 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:22 am

Bethany Twist, 21, of Devon Street, Leigh and Adam Guy, 23, of Turner Street, Leigh, who have already pleaded guilty before Wigan magistrates to supplying Class B drugs were to have been sentenced in July at Bolton Crown Court but after it was postponed to September, it has now been adjourned until May 31 next year following a trial involving Robbie Arnold, 22, and Neil Arnold, 49, both of Suffolk Grove, Leigh, who are facing drug charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court