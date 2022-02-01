Car chase reaches speeds of up to 110mph after after Wigan borough house raid

A gang in balaclava masks are believed to have attacked an address in Leigh shortly after 1am on Tuesday February 1.

A gold Nissan Primera, suspected to be the getaway vehicle, was then spotted and at first covertly followed.

But a pursuit began, which was eventually taken over by officers from the Roads Police Unit and the Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit when the Primera reached speeds of 110mph on the East Lancs Road.

Police made four arrests in total

It was chased through Manchester city centre and into east Manchester, where it crashed near the junction of Hyde Road and Devonshire Street.

Four men tried to flee the scene but with help from the GMP Dog Unit, men aged 39, 35, 35 and 28 were arrested on suspicion of burglary, and drug and driving offences.

And in the rear of the vehicle what was described as a "large quantity" of cannabis was recovered along with a large machete.

Insp Jonathan Shilvock, of GMP's Specialist Operations Branch, said: "This was an example of great teamwork and collaboration between several of GMP's Special Operations units that has resulted in four dangerous suspects being safely detained."

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.