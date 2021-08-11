Car destroyed in arson attack on Wigan street
Arsonists are suspected of destroying a car on a Wigan street.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 2:54 pm
Locals told firefighters that the black BMW had been parked on Harvey Lane, Golborne, for several days before it went up in flames at around 3am on Monday. By the time a Leigh fire crew got to the scene, it was beyond saving. Anyone with details should ring police on 101.
