Car stolen in burglary to be examined by forensic experts

Forensic experts are examining a car that police have recovered following a burglary.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:20 am

The red Seat Ibiza had earlier been snatched after raiders broke into a home and took its keys.

The car, seemingly relatively intact and undamaged, was recovered by officers on night patrol on a car park in Keats Street, Leigh, during the early hours of Friday January 21.

A spokesman for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: "Vehicle has been recovered and will receive a CSI exam in the morning.

The Seat Ibiza after being found in a Leigh car park

"Any information about crime in your community please tell us by ringing 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111."

