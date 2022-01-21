Car stolen in burglary to be examined by forensic experts

The red Seat Ibiza had earlier been snatched after raiders broke into a home and took its keys.

The car, seemingly relatively intact and undamaged, was recovered by officers on night patrol on a car park in Keats Street, Leigh, during the early hours of Friday January 21.

A spokesman for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: "Vehicle has been recovered and will receive a CSI exam in the morning.

The Seat Ibiza after being found in a Leigh car park

"Any information about crime in your community please tell us by ringing 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111."