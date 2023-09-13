Watch more videos on Shots!

A tip-off led police to the suspicious vehicle on a street in Abram on Tuesday September 12.

It was taken away on a low-loader for forensic examination.

The suspicious car is put onto a low-loader in Abram

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Following information from the community, the neighbourhood policing team have seized this vehicle due to it being on cloned plates.

"This is one of several vehicles the team have seized in the area last week for a wide range of offences.