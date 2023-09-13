Car towed away from Wigan street after being found to be on fake plates
A car has been seized by police after it was found on a Wigan street sporting fake registration plates.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:46 BST- 1 min read
A tip-off led police to the suspicious vehicle on a street in Abram on Tuesday September 12.
It was taken away on a low-loader for forensic examination.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Following information from the community, the neighbourhood policing team have seized this vehicle due to it being on cloned plates.
"This is one of several vehicles the team have seized in the area last week for a wide range of offences.