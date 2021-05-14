Caravan dumped on unadopted road in borough

Neighbours found the caravan had been dumped on the stretch of road between Devonshire Road and Oxford Road in Atherton on Friday.

The obstruction completely blocked the route.

The caravan blocking the unadopted access route in Atherton

It is suspected the caravan might have been stolen and abandoned and so Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were contacted.

The issue has also been raised with Wigan Council via the ReportIt app.

Residents living nearby have called for bollards to be put in place to restrict access to the stretch of road.

The route cannot be blocked off entirely as Network Rail uses it to gain access to the train line and there are also allotments in the area which pedestrians need to be able to reach.

Resident Zoe Irlam said: "We now have this addition to the fly-tipping. No-one can gain access.

"I have reported it to the police and council. I am worried it could be a fire hazard.

"I hope we get some sort of gate fitted soon."

Wigan Council said investigators were visiting the site on Friday afternoon and the town hall's standard enforcement process would be followed after that.

Incidents such as fly-tipping or vehicles being abandoned should be reported to police on 101 or to Wigan Council using the ReportIt app.