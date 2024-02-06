Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frederick Allen, of Primrose Street South, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices charged with the aggravated taking of a Volkswagen Tiguan which was then driven dangerously and damaged before it was recovered.

The defendant is further charged with possession of a knife and going equipped for theft, namely that he was allegedly in possession of a screwdriver, gloves and a balaclava.

All the charges relate to events on February 27 2022.