Carjacking, dangerous driving and weapon charges brought against Wigan borough 32-year-old

A Wigan borough 32-year-old has been accused of carjacking, dangerous driving and other offences.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Frederick Allen, of Primrose Street South, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices charged with the aggravated taking of a Volkswagen Tiguan which was then driven dangerously and damaged before it was recovered.

The defendant is further charged with possession of a knife and going equipped for theft, namely that he was allegedly in possession of a screwdriver, gloves and a balaclava.

All the charges relate to events on February 27 2022.

He was released on unconditional bail pending a further appearance at the same court tomorrow (February 7).