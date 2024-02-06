Carjacking, dangerous driving and weapon charges brought against Wigan borough 32-year-old
A Wigan borough 32-year-old has been accused of carjacking, dangerous driving and other offences.
Frederick Allen, of Primrose Street South, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices charged with the aggravated taking of a Volkswagen Tiguan which was then driven dangerously and damaged before it was recovered.
The defendant is further charged with possession of a knife and going equipped for theft, namely that he was allegedly in possession of a screwdriver, gloves and a balaclava.
All the charges relate to events on February 27 2022.