News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
16 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
17 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Case against a Wigan man accused of illegally importing flick knives into the country collapses

A Wigan man accused of importing two flick knives has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.

Brian Monteith
By Brian Monteith
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Lewis Kewharding, 23, of Bramble Grove, Norley, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month after previously denying that he had ordered in prohibited weapons in November 2021.

Read More
Wigan police chief hails bigger neighbourhood teams and more bobbies on the beat
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But before the trial could began, the prosecution offered no evidence and the judge told the defendant that he was free to go.

Lewis Kewharding had been accused of importing two flick knives
Lewis Kewharding had been accused of importing two flick knives
Lewis Kewharding had been accused of importing two flick knives