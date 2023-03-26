Case against a Wigan man accused of illegally importing flick knives into the country collapses
A Wigan man accused of importing two flick knives has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.
Lewis Kewharding, 23, of Bramble Grove, Norley, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month after previously denying that he had ordered in prohibited weapons in November 2021.
But before the trial could began, the prosecution offered no evidence and the judge told the defendant that he was free to go.