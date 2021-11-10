Case closed as 'stranger danger' incident involving Wigan school pupil was misunderstanding

A warning was issued after a woman in a car approached a child walking home from St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School in Winstanley on Monday afternoon.

A letter sent to parents by Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School on Tuesday said: "We have been informed by police today of an incident yesterday, whereby a child from another local school was approached by a female driving a white vehicle with red wing mirrors and the driver asked the child if they regularly walked home this way alone. The child replied and then the driver sped off.

"Please be vigilant and ensure your child knows how to respond when strangers approach."

Police were aware of the incident

However, Wigan Today has since been contacted to say the incident turned out to be a misunderstanding and there was no "stranger danger".

It was reported to the police, but it is understood the case has since been closed.