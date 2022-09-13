News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Case of man accused of assault, death threats and throwing a dog collapses

The case of a man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman and also attacking a dog in Wigan has collapsed.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:57 am

Graham Worthington, 58, of Castlecroft Avenue, Blackrod, had appeared before borough justices to deny causing Karen Worthington actual bodily harm, threatening her life and twice throwing the pet across a room on June 4 this year.

Read More

Read More
Trial date is set for Wigan man who denies harassing a woman

But at a new hearing the bench discontinued all the charges and the defendant was told he was free to go.

The bench announced that the case had been discontinued