Case of man accused of assault, death threats and throwing a dog collapses
The case of a man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman and also attacking a dog in Wigan has collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:57 am
Graham Worthington, 58, of Castlecroft Avenue, Blackrod, had appeared before borough justices to deny causing Karen Worthington actual bodily harm, threatening her life and twice throwing the pet across a room on June 4 this year.
But at a new hearing the bench discontinued all the charges and the defendant was told he was free to go.