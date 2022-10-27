News you can trust since 1853
Case of Wigan man accused of twice choking a woman faces delay

The trial of a young Wigan man accused of twice strangling a woman has been delayed.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jordan Pyke, 28, of Queen Street in Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling Lorraine Molyneux on September 2 and 19.

He also denies assaulting her by beating on those dates.

Pyke had been due to stand trial in October

Pyke had been due to stand trial at the court on October 21, but it has now been adjourned until November 10.