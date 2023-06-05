Case of Wigan town centre shop accused of selling fake cigarettes is delayed again
The long-running case of a Wigan town centre shop accused of selling counterfeit tobacco has been delayed again.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The Euro Shop, on Wallgate, faces a total of nine charges which largely cover the alleged sale of fake versions of famous brands of cigarettes, namely Benson and Hedges, Richmond, Lambert and Butler, Amber Leaf, Mayfair and Marlboro in August and September, 2021.
Wigan magistrates granted a prosecution request to delay the case further and it is now scheduled to be heard on June 16.