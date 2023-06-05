News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Case of Wigan town centre shop accused of selling fake cigarettes is delayed again

The long-running case of a Wigan town centre shop accused of selling counterfeit tobacco has been delayed again.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The Euro Shop, on Wallgate, faces a total of nine charges which largely cover the alleged sale of fake versions of famous brands of cigarettes, namely Benson and Hedges, Richmond, Lambert and Butler, Amber Leaf, Mayfair and Marlboro in August and September, 2021.

Read More
Car ablaze on guided busway proves problematic for firefighters

Wigan magistrates granted a prosecution request to delay the case further and it is now scheduled to be heard on June 16.

Euro Shop, Wallgate, WiganEuro Shop, Wallgate, Wigan
Euro Shop, Wallgate, Wigan