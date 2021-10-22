Cash reward offered in hunt for missing 91-tonne Wigan recycling plant

The disappearance of the 91-tonne facility was first reported in July this year but so far there have been no new leads.

Waste Technologies UK had arranged for the revolutionary technology that converts plastic into mixed oils to be stored at a facility on Miry Lane.

Astonishingly, though, the plant, which would require almost a dozen lorries with trailers to move, has completely disappeared.

Part of the missing chemical recycling plant

And the site where it was supposed to be kept no longer seems to be used for storage.

The firm said it had made various attempts to get the equipment photographed to verify the condition of it.

Finally, it called in Greater Manchester Police in July after all its efforts were to no avail.

A company spokesman said at the time: “It is extraordinary that the plant that weighs 91 tonnes and would require approximately 11 truck trailers to be moved could be shifted without our company being aware. This is not something you could just slip under a coat and walk out the door with.

“Someone might recall a fleet or a convoy of trucks leaving this site on Miry Lane at some point during the last year or 18 months. This is essentially an attempt to jog people’s memories.

“This is expensive, cutting-edge technology and the plastics crisis makes it quite topical. It is an industry that is growing and is very useful in the present climate.

“Something has happened to this equipment and we don’t know what. This is of grave concern and we will take whatever steps are necessary to recover our property.”

And now the company has said: “We are now offering a £10,000 reward and hope that will rekindle interest and yield some useful information as to the whereabouts of the plant.”

The plant was supposed to be put at a site in Wales but was placed in storage in Wigan early in 2019.

Anyone with details can call police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.