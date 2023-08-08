Cat dies after being tied up in a sheet and thrown like rubbish into churchyard

A passer-by went to intervene after the helpless animal was heard crying in a nearby church, on Thursday, July 27 at around 6.30pm.

The pet had been put in a cat carrier which was then wrapped in a sheet and tied shut with a piece of white cable.

The gates of the Church of the Ascension, in Lower Broughton, Salford were locked and the concerned passer-by managed to climb over to rescue the male cat.

They freed the terrified feline - which was making desperate grunting noises - and was in a collapsed state.

The cat then managed to move away and hid under some rocks.

The RSPCA were called and inspector Ryan King was able to take the poor cat to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where he was found to have a trauma to his stomach which had caused severe swelling.

It is suspected that he had been attacked - possibly kicked - before he was placed in the carrier and left to suffer.

The case comes as the RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams save animals from abuse and find those responsible.

Ryan King said: “This is a very sick and callous attack and it really upsets me to think of the suffering this cat endured and the fear it must have felt.

“The person had placed the injured cat in the carrier which was then hidden by a sheet and then very deliberately tied it shut with cable ties so it had no means to escape and would have been terrified and in pain.

“It appears the poor cat - who was not microchipped - had been attacked before he was placed in the carrier as he had a very swollen stomach which we suspect was caused by being kicked.

“I am keen to find who did this and am appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch.

“This is why we have launched our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to help us to rescue those in need and also to try and find those responsible for such horrific acts.

The condition of the cat deteriorated while in the charity’s care and a vet decided to put the poor feline to sleep to end his suffering.

He was mainly black with some white patches.