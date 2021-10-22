CCTV appeal after four people were threatened by armed men outside Wigan house

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Saturday, June 19, but police have only today released CCTV images of the men they would like to speak to about it.

They were called to Atherton Road in Hindley to reports of two men, who were wielding a firearm, outside a property.

They threatened the occupants - a woman in her 50s and three men aged between 20 and 40 - before pushing them and leaving in a white Range Rover.

Police want to speak to these men

The victims were not injured, but were left shaken by the incident.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Det Con Christian Glover, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims who were made to feel afraid outside of their own home.

"We have been investigating this incident thoroughly and are now able to release images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with this.

Another image of one of the men

"If anyone has any information that could help us to identify these two individual, please do not hesitate to contact us."

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police on 0161 856 67182, quoting incident 1875 of June 19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

