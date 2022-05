Police were told a man walked into the church on Warrington Road, Abram, at 11.30am on Sunday, January 30.

He stole a handbag and then fraudulently used the victim’s debit card to buy items.

Police want to speak to this man as part of their investigation

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.