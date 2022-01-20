CCTV appeal after Wigan joyrider steals a Stagecoach double-decker and crashes it into bus shelter
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a man they would like to speak to following extensive damage to a Wigan bus after it was illegally driven and crashed.
Officers were called to reports of criminal damage at Wigan Bus Station shortly after 6.20pm on Sunday January 9.
Inquiries established that a young man had entered an empty bus at the bus station on New Market Street and driven it directly into a bus stop.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
PC Matt Cooper, of GMP's Transport Unit, said: "The bus was significantly damaged as a result of this incident and the bus stop itself was completely destroyed.
"We have been following all available lines of inquiry and have now released CCTV images of one man we would like to speak to in connection with this criminal damage.
"If this is you or you know this man, I'd suggest you contact police as soon as possible."
Anyone with information should contact police on our website or on 101, quoting incident number 2154 of 09/01/2022.
Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
