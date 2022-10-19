The cards were stolen after the offenders distracted elderly and disabled shoppers Leigh and Tyldesley and then used them to make several contactless transactions, the maximum transaction being £100.

The elderly shoppers targeted were aged between 66 and 93 years old.

The offences occurred between June and October 2022 at supermarkets in various shopping retail parks.

Thefts took place at Aldi on King Street and Tesco on the Loom in Leigh, as well as at Aldi on Shuttle Street and Lidl on Parr Bridge in Tyldesley.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Thankfully no one so far has been physically injured.

“Inquiries have been ongoing since June 2022 and anyone with information should contact officers on 0161 856 67054.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV images of five men officers wish to speak to following a series of bank card thefts from elderly and disabled shoppers in Leigh and Tyldesley