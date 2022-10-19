CCTV appeal following a series of bank card thefts from elderly and disabled people in the Wigan borough
Police have released CCTV images of five men they wish to speak to following a series of bank card thefts in Wigan borough.
The cards were stolen after the offenders distracted elderly and disabled shoppers Leigh and Tyldesley and then used them to make several contactless transactions, the maximum transaction being £100.
The elderly shoppers targeted were aged between 66 and 93 years old.
The offences occurred between June and October 2022 at supermarkets in various shopping retail parks.
Thefts took place at Aldi on King Street and Tesco on the Loom in Leigh, as well as at Aldi on Shuttle Street and Lidl on Parr Bridge in Tyldesley.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Thankfully no one so far has been physically injured.
“Inquiries have been ongoing since June 2022 and anyone with information should contact officers on 0161 856 67054.”
Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.