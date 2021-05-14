Charges dropped against Wigan man accused of breaching closure order
A man accused of entering a Wigan home that was the subject of a closure order has had the case against him dropped.
Paul Seddon, of West Mount, Wigan, had been one of four people charged with going to 26 Linney Square in Scholes last November 9 in contravention of an order made by Wigan Council forbidding visitors because of its reputation for anti-social behaviour.
The other three had already admitted the breaches and faced financial penalties.
But when 28-year-old Mr Seddon’s case came before Wigan and Leigh magistrates, the bench dismissed it.
