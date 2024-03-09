Charges of modern slavery and drug dealing brought against Wigan man
Modern slavery and drug-dealing charges have been brought against a Wigan 43-year-old.
Anthony Heyes, of Crompton Street, appeared before Manchester justices to deny a charge of facilitating the travel of a named male between May and July 2021 for the purposes of exploitation.
He has also pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between April 2019 and July 2021.
Heyes was released on conditional bail until he first appears before a Minshull Street Crown Court judge in Manchester on November 11.