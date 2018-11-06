Child porn: Wigan man accused of making dozens of images

A man has appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates accused of making dozens of child porn images.

David Bowden, 65, of Taylors Lane, Ince, faces three charges of creating indecent images of youngsters over a six-year period.

The pictures fall into all three legal categories of severity, including 47 which fall into category A: the most serious type. He is also alleged to have made 19 category B and 26 category C images.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, justices committed Bowden to Bolton Crown Court for trial by jury.

The defendant has yet to enter a plea to the charges.

He was released on unconditional bail pending his first appearance before a judge on November 28.