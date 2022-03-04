The body of Christopher Hughes was found on land close to the M58 at Skelmersdale on Tuesday February 22.

A post-mortem examination later concluded that the Marsh Green 37-year-old dad died as a result of multiple serious injuries in a "frenzied attack".

Three men, aged 29, 48 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap and, following extensive questioning, were released pending further investigation.

Christopher Hughes and his mum Susan

But police have revealed that all three suspects have now been re-arrested and that detectives are also quizzing two men aged 30 and 33 who are in custody for the first time.

It was shortly after 4.30pm on Friday February 18 that a member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove, Worsley Hall.

An investigation was launched and officers established that this was likely to be Christopher.

Christopher Hughes

A public appeal was made to trace him but, tragically, his body was found on White Moss Road, Skelmersdale, four days after the last sighting of him.

Det Chief Insp Carl Jones, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Christopher's loved ones whilst we work around the clock to ensure that those responsible for his death face justice.

"We are continuing to work with colleagues from Lancashire Police to follow all lines of inquiry. Anyone with information which may assist us with our investigation should contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."

Police at the scene where Christopher Hughes's body was found near to the M58 at Skelmersdale

Shortly after his body was found Christopher’s mum Susan paid tribute to him, saying: “The family of Chris wish everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time and are heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle.

“He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled. RIP Christopher David Hughes.”

Anyone with information should contact police quoting Operation Feverfew on 0161 856 3400. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.