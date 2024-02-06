Cleared: Wigan borough man walks free after justices find him not guilty of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl
A 38-year-old Wigan borough man has been cleared of child sex abuse.
Ben Carey, of Garrett Meadow, Tyldesley, stood trial before Manchester magistrates after being accused of sexually touching a 14-year-old girl on January 9 last year in Walkden.
The bench returned a not guilty verdict and he was told he was a free man.