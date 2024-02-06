News you can trust since 1853
Cleared: Wigan borough man walks free after justices find him not guilty of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl

A 38-year-old Wigan borough man has been cleared of child sex abuse.
Published 6th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Ben Carey, of Garrett Meadow, Tyldesley, stood trial before Manchester magistrates after being accused of sexually touching a 14-year-old girl on January 9 last year in Walkden.

The bench returned a not guilty verdict and he was told he was a free man.