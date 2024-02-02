News you can trust since 1853
Closure order: a court imposes restrictions on a trouble spot Wigan home

Justices have ruled that a Wigan home, which has been the focus of neighbour complaints, should not admit visitors for the next three months.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
The borough’s magistrates’ court heard that 12 Crawford Avenue in Aspull was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

And so the bench imposed a closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A general view of Crawford Avenue in Aspull where a closure order has been imposed on one of the homesA general view of Crawford Avenue in Aspull where a closure order has been imposed on one of the homes
It means that only the occupier(s) and certain authorised persons, including emergency services, can enter the premises between now and late April.

Anyone breaching the order can themselves be prosecuted.

There are options for the order to be extended if local circumstances don’t improve.