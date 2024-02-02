Closure order: a court imposes restrictions on a trouble spot Wigan home
Justices have ruled that a Wigan home, which has been the focus of neighbour complaints, should not admit visitors for the next three months.
The borough’s magistrates’ court heard that 12 Crawford Avenue in Aspull was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
And so the bench imposed a closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
It means that only the occupier(s) and certain authorised persons, including emergency services, can enter the premises between now and late April.
Anyone breaching the order can themselves be prosecuted.