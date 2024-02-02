Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The borough’s magistrates’ court heard that 12 Crawford Avenue in Aspull was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

And so the bench imposed a closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A general view of Crawford Avenue in Aspull where a closure order has been imposed on one of the homes

It means that only the occupier(s) and certain authorised persons, including emergency services, can enter the premises between now and late April.

Anyone breaching the order can themselves be prosecuted.