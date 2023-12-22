News you can trust since 1853
Closure order extended on Wigan house to prevent anti-social behaviour

A Wigan woman's home which was the subject of a closure order to prevent anti-social behaviour is to have the ban on visitors extended.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
No-one other than the residents and authorised persons will be able to go to Gemma Robinson's address of 2 Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, until well into the new year after the authorities secured another three months on the order.