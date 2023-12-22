Closure order extended on Wigan house to prevent anti-social behaviour
A Wigan woman's home which was the subject of a closure order to prevent anti-social behaviour is to have the ban on visitors extended.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
No-one other than the residents and authorised persons will be able to go to Gemma Robinson's address of 2 Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, until well into the new year after the authorities secured another three months on the order.