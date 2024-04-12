Closure order imposed on Wigan borough home for anti-social behaviour
Wigan police have imposed a closure order on a home plagued by anti-social behaviour.
Restrictions have been put in place at the property on Samuel Street in Atherton for three months.
The order restricts access to the flat to only a handful of individuals with a view of preventing further disruptive behaviour.
Anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour and criminality in their area can report this completely anonymously either online or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.