Borough magistrates granted an application to impose the conditions on 12 Acton House, Wellington Street, Scholes, following neighbour complaints.

The hearing was told it is the home of Mark Nightingale and under the terms of the 2014 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, no-one other than the occupants of the home can visit it for the next three months.

