Coat thief: Wigan borough shoplifter who stole women's jackets in four store visits is punished
A man has been left with a hefty bill after stealing jackets from the same shop four times within a matter of days.
Paul Oualnan, 47, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, pleaded guilty to stealing from Next in Leigh on February 14, 15, 16 and 23.
He took six women's jackets in total.
Wigan justices ordered him to pay £470 compensation, £120 fine and a £48 surcharge.