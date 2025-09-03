The devastated mum of a former prison officer murdered by an inmate said she is living “a waking nightmare” as his killer was jailed for life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad-of-three Lenny Scott was shot outside a gym in Skelmersdale in February 2024 by Elias Morgan, a prisoner from whom he had taken an mobile phone.

The phone revealed Morgan, and two others, were in relationships with prison officer Sarah Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite threats from Morgan, Lenny refused to discard the phone.

Lenny Scott

Williams was jailed in 2023 after admitting misconduct.

On Friday, Morgan, 35, of Highgate Street, Liverpool was convicted by a jury of Lenny’s murder. Co-accused Anthony Cleary was cleared.

Now, Morgan has been given a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 45 years before he is eligible for parole.

Elias Morgan killed father-of-three Lenny Scott in an "act of retaliation"

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, who led the investigation, described Lenny as “a man of huge integrity and bravery who did the right thing and who sadly paid the ultimate price by doing so”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Elias Morgan is nothing short of a cold-blooded executioner who took a man’s life for simply doing his job.

“He waited four years to carry out what he must have thought was a meticulously planned murder, but thanks to the painstaking work of detectives his plot was uncovered and has been convicted and jailed for this most heinous crime.”

In a statement to the court, Lenny’s mum Paula Scott recalled becoming worried when Lenny did not return from the gym.

She wrote: “I went out searching, thinking perhaps he’d had an accident or a diabetic episode, but I got lost. I couldn’t find my way to the gym. I came home with a sinking feeling, knowing I was just waiting for a knock at the door. That night haunts me. Seeing the police outside, hearing the words that he had been murdered. This is a trauma that will never leave me. It changed everything. My life, my heart and my future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Telling people what happened, especially the children, was unbearable. Seeing their pain, feeling their heartbreak is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. Every day since has been a waking nightmare. I’ve had to face impossible tasks while still in shock, trying to function in a world that no longer makes sense.

“My life has changed beyond recognition. I am not the person I was. I am heartbroken. I worry constantly. I sleep little. I avoid crowds because I no longer trust strangers. My confidence is shattered as I never know when my emotions will overwhelm me. I feel exhausted from pretending I’m okay just to get through the day.

“I am furious that this happened to my son for doing the right thing. He did his job, with pride, integrity and maintained his strong values. Even when threatened, he followed procedure and reported things properly. He lost his life for standing up for what was right. That makes this even more tragic.

“Morgan has shown no regard for the consequences of his actions. He didn’t just hurt Lenny, he devastated countless lives. He stole his future, and he stole my future with him. He robbed his children of their father and tore him away from our family, his friends and colleagues who loved and respected him.”