Community graft for Wigan borough driver who ignored road ban
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan borough motorist who flouted a driving ban has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
Jake Woolley, 30, of Surrey Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Chevrolet Avro on Lord Street in Leigh on May 8 when disqualified from driving.
As well as the community work, he had his driver's licence endorsed with nine points and he was ordered to pay £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.