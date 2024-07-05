Community graft for Wigan borough driver who ignored road ban

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough motorist who flouted a driving ban has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Jake Woolley, 30, of Surrey Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Chevrolet Avro on Lord Street in Leigh on May 8 when disqualified from driving.

As well as the community work, he had his driver's licence endorsed with nine points and he was ordered to pay £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for his admission to driving without insurance at the same time as the other offence.