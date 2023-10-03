Community punishment for Wigan man who launched an assault
A Wigan man who admitted to launching an attack has received a community punishment.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Andrew Littler, 49, of School Way, Wigan, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of Peter Rosbotham on August 4 last year and to failing to answer police bail in November.
Returning to court to learn his fate, he was ordered to complete a 12-month alcohol treatment programme and pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £319.