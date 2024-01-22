Community punishment for Wigan stalker
A 39-year-old convicted of stalking has been handed a community punishment by Wigan justices.
Mohammad Azez, of Wallgate, was found guilty after a trial last year of continued harassment of a named woman between July 26 and August 4 and to breaching a non-molestation order by doing so.
He was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and observe a night-time curfew that confines him to his home address.
He must also have no further contact with his victim.