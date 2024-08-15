Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who admitted carrying two knives in a public place in Wigan has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Zackery Hajoui, 18, of Dickens Place, Goose Green, was found with a butterfly knife and a bread knife on Westwood Way, Wigan, on May 28.

At his sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, he was given a four-month custodial sentence although it was suspended for 12 months.

Hajoui must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work while the butterfly knife was forfeited for destruction.