Community punishment for Wigan teen who had woman's stolen keys
A Wigan teen who handled a woman’s stolen car keys has been given a community punishment.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Alexis Riley, 18, of Leader Street in Scholes, was found in possession of the keys, belonging to Fiona Salthouse, on November 12 2021 and knew them to be stolen, borough magistrates heard.
His sentence involves completing 240 hours of unpaid work, 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.