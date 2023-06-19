News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Community punishment for Wigan teen who had woman's stolen keys

A Wigan teen who handled a woman’s stolen car keys has been given a community punishment.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Alexis Riley, 18, of Leader Street in Scholes, was found in possession of the keys, belonging to Fiona Salthouse, on November 12 2021 and knew them to be stolen, borough magistrates heard.

Read More
Police issue appeal after brick-throwing louts target Wigan borough family

His sentence involves completing 240 hours of unpaid work, 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.

Alexis Riley's punishment includes 240 hours' unpaid work and an alcohol treatment programmeAlexis Riley's punishment includes 240 hours' unpaid work and an alcohol treatment programme
Alexis Riley's punishment includes 240 hours' unpaid work and an alcohol treatment programme