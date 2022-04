Ryan Farnworth, 22, of Greenfield Avenue, Ince, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead guilty to intentionally exposing himself in order to cause alarm or distress on March 26.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The bench ordered that he be put on a course for sex offenders and, as well as the unpaid work, he must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £180 to the courts and victim services.