Community punishment: Wigan man convicted of twice flouting a non-molestation order

A Wigan man who twice flouted a non-molestation order by driving past his ex's home has been given a community punishment.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Lee Turner, 35, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had denied cruising past Sarah Flynn's house on July 9 and 19 2022 in contravention of an order issued by borough magistrates but when he failed to attend a court hearing he was found guilty of both offences in his absence.

He had earlier admitted to breaching bail. He was made the subject of an eight-week electronically tagged curfew and must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £199 to the court and victim services.