Community punishments on Wigan 51-year-old who attacked woman

A Wigan man must carry out unpaid work as part of his punishment for assaulting a woman.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Jeffrey Harter, 51, of Crook Street in Wigan, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on October 14.

He must comply with an 18-month community order, which includes attending the Building Better Relationships programme for 29 days, 35 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Harter was told to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.