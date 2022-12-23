Compensation order made after Wigan man admits smashing in a door
A man who smashed in a door, causing £1,000 damage has been ordered to pay compensation.
Keith Topping, 31, of Orchard Street, Wigan, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to a charge of criminal damage to the door belonging to Your Housing Group on January 4.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and when court costs and a victim services surcharge were added to the £500 compensation bill, there is £607 to pay.