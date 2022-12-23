News you can trust since 1853
Compensation order made after Wigan man admits smashing in a door

A man who smashed in a door, causing £1,000 damage has been ordered to pay compensation.

By Charles Graham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 4:17pm

Keith Topping, 31, of Orchard Street, Wigan, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to a charge of criminal damage to the door belonging to Your Housing Group on January 4.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and when court costs and a victim services surcharge were added to the £500 compensation bill, there is £607 to pay.

As well as having to pay compensation, Keith Topping was also given a conditional discharge