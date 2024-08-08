Concerns for missing Wigan borough 36-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Aug 2024, 07:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fears have been voiced for the welfare of a Wigan borough man.

David, 36, was last seen on Wednesday August 7 in Leigh.

In a social media post on GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley, officers said they wanted to make sure he is safe and well.

He is described as a white male, of slim build with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101 quoting MSP/06LL/0002000/24.

In an emergency, always ring 999.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice