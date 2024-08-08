Concerns for missing Wigan borough 36-year-old
Fears have been voiced for the welfare of a Wigan borough man.
David, 36, was last seen on Wednesday August 7 in Leigh.
In a social media post on GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley, officers said they wanted to make sure he is safe and well.
He is described as a white male, of slim build with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101 quoting MSP/06LL/0002000/24.
In an emergency, always ring 999.