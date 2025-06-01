Concerns for welfare of missing teen last seen in Skelmersdale

A teenager whose disappearance has sparked a police search could be in or near Wigan.

Merseyside Police are appealing for help to find Rhianna Shove who is missing in Liverpool.

The 17-year-old, also known as Ellie Johnson, was last seen in Skelmersdale at 10pm on Friday May 30.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with a pale complexion, hazel-coloured eyes, long acrylic nails and light brown hair with blond highlights.

Rhianna Shove

When last seen she was wearing a black tracksuit with a red and white stripe down the outer side and black sliders with a large gold G-shaped buckle.

She is known to frequent the Walton area.

A force spokesperson sasid: “If you see Rhianna, please call 999 so we can make sure she’s safe.

"You can also pass on any sightings of Rhianna via our form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/ or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.

