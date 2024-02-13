News you can trust since 1853
Conditional discharge for Wigan man who pleaded guilty to assault

A Wigan 53-year-old has been given a conditional discharge after admitting that he assaulted a man.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Arthur McClean, of Thorn Road, Higher Ince, pleaded guilty to assaulting Ian Garbett by beating him on February 8.

Manchester city magistrates handed down a two-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £50 compensation.