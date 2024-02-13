Conditional discharge for Wigan man who pleaded guilty to assault
A Wigan 53-year-old has been given a conditional discharge after admitting that he assaulted a man.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Arthur McClean, of Thorn Road, Higher Ince, pleaded guilty to assaulting Ian Garbett by beating him on February 8.
Manchester city magistrates handed down a two-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £50 compensation.