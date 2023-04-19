News you can trust since 1853
Convicted burglar wanted on prison recall after failing to comply with release conditions has links across the UK

A man who has links across the UK is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

Joshua Soper, from Doncaster, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his release.

The 34-year-old had been jailed for 36 months in 2019 following a burglary in Humberside.

Joshua Soper is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his release (Credit: South Yorkshire Police)Joshua Soper is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his release (Credit: South Yorkshire Police)
He is described as 6ft tall and is known to frequent Balby in Doncaster. He also has links across the UK.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 14/12326/22.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.