Convicted child rapist with links to Wigan and Blackpool arrested after appeal by police
Police issued an appeal on Saturday for help to find Stephen Pennington, 35, who was wanted after allegedly failing to comply with his licence conditions.
He is a registered sex offender who was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child, before going back to prison last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.
Police said he has links to Wigan, Blackpool and Blackburn.
After searching for him over the weekend, a spokesman announced he was arrested on Monday.
They said: “We are pleased to say that Pennington has been arrested this morning and he will now be recalled to prison.
"We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information over the last couple of days. Your extra eyes and ears really can make a massive difference to the work we do to keep you and your communities safe.”