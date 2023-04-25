Council and police secure a closure order on a Wigan home which has long been a magnet for anti-social behaviour
A nuisance Wigan home where neighbours only got respite when the occupant was in prison has been hit with a closure order.
The council successfully applied to borough magistrates to have tough visiting restrictions imposed on 81 Scholes in Scholes after it proved a magnet for trouble.
In fact it has been revealed that the tenant themselves has now been evicted and is among those barred from entering again.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Wigan Council’s community resilience team, supported by evidence supplied by the Scholes Neighbourhood team, successfully submitted to Wigan magistrates an application for a full closure order in respect of number 81 Scholes, Scholes.
“The full closure order was granted under section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014 and prohibits entry to the address from ALL persons including the tenant who has now been removed.
“The closure order will remain in effect for a period of three months and may be extended if required.